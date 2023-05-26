Next US President? The absurd economic ideas of Ron DeSantis

Dhe start of his campaign was anything but optimal: actually wanted to Ron DeSantis announce his US Presidential candidacy to hundreds of thousands of listeners on Twitter, interviewed by Elon Musk, live on the evening of May 25 (local time). But Spaces, the audio function of the network, failed. And so the event started with a considerable delay.

The arch-conservative Republican DeSantis, who is currently governor of the state of Florida, wants to become US president. He is considered internally as the biggest competitor for Donald Trumpwho also wants to compete again.

The ex-president is in internal party polls currently ahead. But should Trump on the way to his second term through one of his many scandals fall, the 44-year-old would have the best chances.

Observers had joked beforehand that DeSantis could also describe his strategy as “Make America Florida”. And not just based on Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”.

also read

DeSantis is considered one of the busiest governors in the United States and has signed numerous controversial laws in recent months – with far-reaching consequences for companies and markets. They are the harbingers of what the economy should expect under a President DeSantis.

On the one hand, there is the strict rejection of the so-called ESG criteria, i.e. environmental, social and management standards in companies. The abbreviation has also established itself as a term for sustainable investment, which investors use as a guide.

DeSantis’ sweeping anti-ESG law

In the EU, for example, bank and investment advisors have had to talk to their customers about sustainability since last summer. Not so in Florida. This is where Governor DeSantis signed what is probably the most comprehensive anti-ESG law just a few weeks ago.

For example, it prohibits state institutions from explicitly investing public money to promote environmental, social and governance goals. Also prohibited is the sale of ESG bonds – a popular way for companies to finance renewable energy projects or the Debts reduced if they meet greenhouse gas emission targets, for example.

For DeSantis, ESG criteria are an attempt by the “elites of Davos”, with reference to the venue of the annual World Economic Forum. “They want to use economic power to impose this agenda on our society,” the presidential candidate said at the signing. And he doesn’t think that will work in Florida.

DeSantis vs Disney

In addition, DeSantis isn’t afraid to take on big corporations, even if it hurts its own state economically. There is about his feud with Disney. After all, the entertainment group is the largest employer in the state of Florida.

The reason for the dispute should not be tough economic interests. Disney had criticized a new law that bans school lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity up to third grade – and restricts it in higher grades.

also read

As early as February, the Mickey Mouse group felt the anger of the governor. The politician gave the group the Special status of its theme park area revoked – near Orlando, where the well-known Disney World is also located. For decades, the area belonged to the so-called “Reedy Creek Improvement District” in Florida and was practically a self-governing area.

Disney, in turn, reacted in mid-May: an office complex worth billions was actually supposed to be built in Orlando, and around 2,000 employees would move here. But Disney-Chef Bob Iger canceled the project without further ado – probably also because of the disputes with DeSantis.

Florida economy concerned about DeSantis

And in another area, the presidential candidate seems to be putting his own values ​​in the foreground: migration. For example, the 44-year-old signed a law in Florida that criminalizes assistance such as transporting and accommodating undocumented immigrants.

Companies with more than 25 employees must also use the so-called E-Verify system, in which the names of employees are compared with data from the US Homeland Security Agency.

Meanwhile, the Florida economy worries that DeSantis’ anti-immigration legislation could hurt business. Julia Maskivker, a professor of political science at Rollins College in Winter Park, told the US journal “Construction Drive‘ that the bill would likely have a negative impact on most businesses in the state.

also read

“This legislation is likely to have an adverse effect on the economy here, as it makes it more difficult to actually exercise freedom of contract and freedom of employment.” And this could have a negative impact on consumer prices and consequently inflation, Maskivker said. Many jobs in key economic sectors such as agriculture or construction are occupied by migrant workers.

The governor is particularly bothered by the work of the American Federal Reserve. He criticizes its chairman Jerome Powell for initially describing the inflation as only “temporary” and then reacting hectically with rapid interest rate increases. “I think the Fed has done a terrible job over the last few years. And they really create the potential for significant economic turmoil in the future,” DeSantis said.

Central Bank Currency as a “Surveillance” Tool

But the Republican is also opposed to the possible introduction of a digital central bank currency, allegedly fueled by the US government. “The Biden administration’s effort to launch a central bank digital currency is about oversight and oversight,” DeSantis warned.

He sees this as a threat to the private sphere and economic freedom of the individual. “If you want to buy a gun, they’ll say you already have too many of those,” he claimed.

also read declining rate of the key currency

With such a digital currency, money can be transferred without the transaction having to be processed by a bank. The big difference to the well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin But is that official digital currencies are issued and regulated by central banks. Central banks around the world, including the ECB, are now looking into introducing digital versions of their currencies.

As a result, the Fed recently felt compelled to clarify something. “The Federal Reserve has not yet made a decision to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and would not do so unless Congress and the Executive Branch unequivocally agree.” That is where Republican support would be needed.

Florida government is “crypto friendly”

So it’s only logical that DeSantis is a big fan of decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Back in March of last year, he said Florida should allow corporations to pay taxes directly in cryptocurrency.

The year before, he signed a law that defines virtual currencies and at the same time makes it clear that individuals can trade cryptocurrencies without a license. He wanted to make sure the Florida government was “crypto-friendly,” he explained at the time. Stronger regulation of the crypto market, as demanded by both President Biden and Republican candidates, is therefore not to be expected under DeSantis.

After an hour of the repeatedly brittle connection on Twitter, the youngest candidate in the presidential race suggested speaking more frequently on the network in the future. He likes the platform, he said. And was able to get rid of his call for donations in the end, at least without any technical problems.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.