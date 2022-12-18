(Original title: Next week, 4 shares with a market value of over 100 billion yuan will be lifted, and the second most expensive A-share stock with a market value of over 10 billion yuan will be listed)

According to public data, next week (December 19-December 23), a total of 93 companies in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets will gradually lift the ban on restricted shares. Based on the latest closing price, the market value of the lifted ban will be 119.228 billion yuan. Home and Hemai rank among the top three in market capitalization, with 18.848 billion yuan, 15.314 billion yuan and 12.554 billion yuan respectively. Hoshin Silicon Industry ranked fourth, with a lifting amount of 12.433 billion yuan, and the market value of these four companies exceeded 10 billion yuan.

From the perspective of the lifting ratio, there are 4 companies whose lifting ratio exceeds 50%. They are Yuanli Technology (61.53%), Easy Home (57.35%), Tianmai Technology (55.64%) and Huafeng Chemical (52.82%).

The peak of the lifting of the ban was on Monday, with a total market value of 50.54 billion yuan, including Huafeng Chemical, Hoshine Silicon (12.433 billion yuan), and China Haiphong (5.154 billion yuan).

Lift the ban on the list of stocks with a market value exceeding 100 million yuan

A few days ago, Huafon Chemical announced that its 2.621 billion restricted shares will be lifted on December 19, accounting for 52.82% of the company’s total shares. The shareholders who lifted the ban are Huafon Group Co., Ltd., You Xiaoping, You Jinhuan and You Xiao magnificent. Founded in 1999, Huafon Chemical is mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of polyurethane product materials such as spandex fiber, polyurethane stock solution, and adipic acid. The main products include spandex, polyurethane stock solution, and adipic acid. The operating pressure of the company is obvious. Huafon Chemical’s operating pressure is more obvious. In the first three quarters of this year, the company realized operating income of 19.941 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 5.11%; realized net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 2.416 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 60.57%. Shares have also corrected more than 50% from last year’s high.

Nearly 15 million shares of Hemai shares will be lifted on December 20, accounting for 26.70% of the company’s total share capital. The restricted shares listed and circulated this time are the company’s initial public offering of strategic allotment restricted shares and some restricted shares. The restricted period is 12 months from the date of the company’s initial public offering. The company landed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board on December 20 last year. Its main products include micro-inverters and monitoring equipment, distributed photovoltaic power generation systems, modular inverters and other power conversion equipment, electrical complete sets of equipment and components. The company’s share price closed at 1231.20 yuan on September 7 this year, making it the second most expensive stock after Kweichow Moutai. As of the latest close, the company’s share price was reported at 839.80 yuan, still ranking as the second most expensive stock.