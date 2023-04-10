Next Yacht, la “Rolls Royce del mare”

The latest jewel that has just been launched is there‘Ab 120, a maxi yacht of 37 meters in length that “flies” on the water at 45 knots and offers innovative volumes and functional spaces, including an “expandable” stern area up to 100 square meters. But in delivery there are 7 “adrenaline” boats (up to 59 knots of speed) that measure the success of a group, Next Yacht, which has been able to combine historical brands such as Major from the Ship cutting-edge design, technology and innovation. And it is climbing the turnover charts and is now also aiming for the mega yacht segment (boats over 80 meters).

“We have become the market leader for high performance luxury boats – he confirms Gennaro Candida De Matteo, CEO of Next Yacht – Suffice it to say that among the 10 fastest boats in the world today, four have left our shipyards. And our desire to improve does not stop: the new goal is exceed the threshold of 60 knots of speed. To understand this better, the feeling is that of traveling by car at over 250 kilometers per hour. And on extremely safe and comfortable boats”

The data just released by Confindustria nautica speak of a sector that has achieved global sales of 30 billion euros with Italy as the second world player. After a 2022 with double-digit growth (+ 15-20%) 2023 also confirms the leap in the marine industry, driven by the engine segment. Can you confirm such a photograph?

“In fact, 2022 was a particularly significant year for us too. And not only due to the growth in turnover, which reached 70 million with new orders for 80 millionbut above all for profitability, comparable today to that of the great players”.

How do you explain such sustained growth in boating at a difficult time?

“Meanwhile, the large yacht segment is making history in itself. However, I believe that the end of the dramatic Covid experience, with a newfound sense of freedom and the search for large spaces, has also contributed to the growth in orders. But then of course there is il Made in Italy: our ability to combine design, fashion, culture of the sea and technology. It is no coincidence that even in mega yachts we are eroding market shares from the historic Dutch and German builders”.

But many say that Italy is not “a country for shipowners” in the sense that there are nations with more favorable legislation.

“I’ll give you an example. Try traveling from Ventimiglia along the French coast. You will find ports equipped with a whole series of services and hospitality of absolute prestige all around. Instead, leave from Ventimiglia towards the east: the offer, except for a few cases, is that of simple mooring. In short, in Italy there is a lack of infrastructure and a situation around the ports that attracts large shipowners. And then there is the issue of qualified personnel. Italy it has not invested in a scholastic offer linked to boating. And finally there is the old preconception of looking suspiciously at the big shipowners”.

Here, give us an identikit of who can afford these multi-million euro boats

“We have two types of customers. The mature owner, who already has experience with super boats who is looking for a more adrenaline-pumping experience, and another type of customer who always aims for excellent speed performance but is looking for an eye-catching product to impress. In any case they speak of great entrepreneurs and top managers who come from all over the world”.

In recent years, the nautical sector has seen numerous aggregations. Your group also owns two brands. Do you think it is a trend that will consolidate?

“As in all expanding industrial sectors, boating also experiences different seasons. We started with a strong segmentation. Then the big brands have aggregated this type of experience. In our case we represent the result of a process that has led to concrete results both in terms of quality and innovation”.

In the car the specter for the future is the Chinese manufacturers. And in boating?

“China represents an increasingly interesting outlet market for us. Of course, European and Italian industry has to deal with a country that certainly isn’t just watching”.