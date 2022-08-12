Country VIBGasoline is coming! In order to implement the country’s overall deployment on the prevention and control of air pollution, further promote the national special action to upgrade the quality of refined oil products, and continue to improve the quality of the atmospheric environment in our province, according to the national standards “Automotive Gasoline” (GB17930-2016) and “Automotive Ethanol Gasoline ( E10)” (GB18351-2017) requirements, from January 1, 2023, Guangdong Province, 21 prefecture-level and above listed companies in the province will fully supply country VIBMotor gasoline (ethanol gasoline pilot gas stations simultaneously supply country VIBE10 ethanol gasoline for vehicles), while stopping sales in the province below National VIBStandard motor gasoline (including E10 ethanol gasoline).

It is understood that China VIBCompare Country VIAThe standard gasoline olefin index has dropped from 18% to 15%, and the carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide emission indexes have dropped significantly. The upgrade of oil quality in our province will further reduce volatile organic compounds and vehicle exhaust emissions, which is conducive to the prevention and control of ozone pollution, and will make positive contributions to promoting the clean utilization of traditional energy, accelerating the improvement of ambient air quality, and winning the battle to defend the blue sky. Intuitively speaking, China VIBStandard gasoline is a high-clean oil, which will reduce carbon deposits and colloidal deposits in automobile engines, bringing a stronger sense of power, reducing vehicle maintenance costs for consumers, and prolonging engine service life.

According to the requirements of Guangdong Province, the refined oil production enterprises in the province should form a production country VI before August 31, 2022BThe capacity of motor gasoline to produce China VI from September 1BGasoline for vehicles will be fully supplied to Guangdong Province from October 1stBGasoline for cars. Refined oil sales enterprises in the province will gradually and orderly replace National VI from September 1, 2022BGasoline for cars. All gas stations in the province must complete National VI by December 31, 2022BReplacement and label update of gasoline for vehicles (including E10 ethanol gasoline), and clearly indicate the name, grade and grade. This means that after October this year, car owners can gradually use the National VI at the gas station.BGasoline.