Home Business Nezha Auto delivered 18,016 units in October, up 122% year-on-year – Xinhua English.news.cn
Business

Nezha Auto delivered 18,016 units in October, up 122% year-on-year – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Nezha Auto delivered 18,016 units in October, up 122% year-on-year – Xinhua English.news.cn
  1. Nezha Auto delivered 18,016 units in October, up 122% year-on-year Xinmin.com
  2. In October, the new car-making power delivery ranking changed again: Nezha Auto won the championship, and “Wei Xiaoli” showed obvious differentiation finance.sina.com.cn
  3. Xpeng Motors shares rebound from record low despite drop in deliveries in October Wall Street Journal
  4. China Concept Stock Briefing: Xiaopeng’s October deliveries fell by 40% to 5,101 units, while Weilai and Ideal both remained at the level of 10,000 units Wall Street Journal
  5. NIO shares rise, 10,059 cars delivered in October Wall Street Journal
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  What are young scientists most concerned about? What do top scientists look forward to most?Take a look at these three reports | 2021 World's Top Scientists Forum

You may also like

Priolo refineries, the reply to the WSJ: no...

US, ADP report: 239,000 new private sector jobs...

Huawei’s next-generation folding flagship Pocket S, priced from...

Biofuels, Eni strengthens production

The Fed is expected to slow interest rate...

LU-VE: 40 million ESG funding obtained from BNL...

The sales list of the new car-making forces...

Packaging, on the new EU rules, companies are...

China Unicom “joins hands” with Tencent to set...

Istat: in 2020 the added value of industrial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy