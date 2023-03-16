The tide of car price cuts has made everyone afraid to buy a car, and major car companies have also launched price protection policies to stabilize people’s hearts.

On March 15, Nezha Automobile announced the follow-up price insurance policy, and the insured models are all Nezha S series. At the same time, a limited-time discount is launched for the Nezha S 1160 extended-range small version.

From now on, users order Nezha S series models through the official channel of Nezha Automobile, within 90 days from the order date (inclusive),If there is a price reduction in the official price of the specific version purchased, Nezha Automobile promises to take the initiative to make up for the difference.

For limited-time offers, until April 30, 2023Nezha S 1160 extended-range small version has a discount of 23,000 yuan on the basis of the official guide price of 202,800 yuan, and the limited-time special price is only 179,800 yuan.

During this period, users can also enjoy triple purchase rights when purchasing a car:

Additional gifts:Owners of Nezha cars enjoy 10,000 yuan in bonuses

Financial gifts:Enjoy 8,000 yuan replacement subsidy or financial discount

No worries:Free charging pile/lifetime free three-electric warranty/road assistance/free OTA upgrade/free entertainment data for 5 years (5G/month)

Nezha S 1160 range-extended small version is the rear-drive entry-level model of Nezha S. The CLTC comprehensive cruising range is 1160km, and the CLTC pure electric cruising range is 310km.

Although it is an entry-level model, many active safety functions such as active braking, merging assist, lane keeping assist system, fatigue driving reminder, active DMS fatigue detection, and road traffic sign recognition are standard.