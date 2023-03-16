Home Business Nezha Auto followed up with 90-day insured Nezha S 1160 range-extended small version for a limited time of 179,800 yuan–fast technology–technology changes the future
Nezha Auto followed up with 90-day insured Nezha S 1160 range-extended small version for a limited time of 179,800 yuan

Nezha Auto followed up with 90-day insured Nezha S 1160 range-extended small version for a limited time of 179,800 yuan

The tide of car price cuts has made everyone afraid to buy a car, and major car companies have also launched price protection policies to stabilize people’s hearts.

On March 15, Nezha Automobile announced the follow-up price insurance policy, and the insured models are all Nezha S series. At the same time, a limited-time discount is launched for the Nezha S 1160 extended-range small version.

From now on, users order Nezha S series models through the official channel of Nezha Automobile, within 90 days from the order date (inclusive),If there is a price reduction in the official price of the specific version purchased, Nezha Automobile promises to take the initiative to make up for the difference.

For limited-time offers, until April 30, 2023Nezha S 1160 extended-range small version has a discount of 23,000 yuan on the basis of the official guide price of 202,800 yuan, and the limited-time special price is only 179,800 yuan.

During this period, users can also enjoy triple purchase rights when purchasing a car:

Additional gifts:Owners of Nezha cars enjoy 10,000 yuan in bonuses

Financial gifts:Enjoy 8,000 yuan replacement subsidy or financial discount

No worries:Free charging pile/lifetime free three-electric warranty/road assistance/free OTA upgrade/free entertainment data for 5 years (5G/month)

Nezha S 1160 range-extended small version is the rear-drive entry-level model of Nezha S. The CLTC comprehensive cruising range is 1160km, and the CLTC pure electric cruising range is 310km.

Although it is an entry-level model, many active safety functions such as active braking, merging assist, lane keeping assist system, fatigue driving reminder, active DMS fatigue detection, and road traffic sign recognition are standard.

Nezha Auto followed up with 90-day insured Nezha S 1160 range-extended small version for a limited time of 179,800 yuan

