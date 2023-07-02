Home » Nezha Auto Reports Delivery of 12,132 Vehicles in June
Nezha Auto Reports Delivery of 12,132 Vehicles in June

Nezha Auto, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, delivered a total of 12,132 vehicles in the month of June, according to the company’s official announcement. Out of the total, 1,201 units were sold overseas, while the Nezha GT model accounted for 1,298 units of the delivery volume.

This brought the cumulative sales of Nezha Auto for the first half of the year to 62,417 vehicles. However, it is worth noting that this figure represents a slight decrease compared to the same period last year, when the company sold 63,131 vehicles.

Additionally, Nezha Auto disclosed that they successfully exported nearly 8,000 vehicles in the first six months of the year, reflecting a growing global demand for their electric vehicles.

Nezha Auto also announced an important software update for their Nezha S series models. In June, the models were upgraded to version V1.4.6 through OTA (over-the-air) technology, bringing several new features and enhancements. Furthermore, the company stated that further OTA upgrades are planned for the Nezha S series in the third quarter.

These recent developments showcase Nezha Auto’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality electric vehicles and meeting the evolving demands of their customers. By focusing on both domestic and international markets, the company aims to solidify its position as a leading player in the global electric vehicle industry.

Source: Beijing News
Author: Wang Linlin

