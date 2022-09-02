The highlight today was the US labor market data. THE Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) they showed a greater than expected increase in August but the rising unemployment rate suggests a possible slowdown in the interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the medium term. This is what we read from the comment by Federico Vetrella, IG Italia Market Strategist. But let’s proceed in order starting from the released data.

Non-Farm Payrolls Beyond Expectations

NFPs rose to 315,000 employees in August, more than the consensus estimates which expected a value of 300 thousand. The unemployment rate also increased more than expected (steady at 3.5%) up to 3.7% against a figure for July of 3.5%. Average hourly wages also rose to + 5.2% year-on-year thus demonstrating that the US labor market is still very strong. So far, US employers have added 3.5 million jobs this year.

Despite this, IG explains, markets have welcomed the figure with euphoria because the rise in the unemployment rate may indicate a first weak sign of a slowdown in the labor market. In fact, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell – backed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – had warned that the central bank was ready to sacrifice the solidity of the country’s labor market and economic growth, thus accepting a slight increase in unemployment and a reduction of GDP in the short term, in favor of more effective action to counter the growth of prices and bring inflationary pressures close to the target of + 2% y / y.

However, the report reads, although today’s figure can be partially interpreted as a slight weakening of US employment fundamentals, the unemployment rate still remains extremely low something that will therefore lead the central bank to continue to raise rates again in the short term even if it will do so following a “data driven” approach that will allow it to adapt to changes in macroeconomic fundamentals.

How the markets reacted

At the publication of the data, the Nasdaq index and the S&P 500 stand out in the premarket with increases close to 1%. At the opening of Wall Street, all indices are in green and show a marked increase.

On the currency side, the EUR / USD interprets the data rising 0.5% to above par. The markets, IG explains, have in fact assimilated the rise in unemployment as a first sign of a weakening of the US economy that will induce the Fed to lower interest rates in the future to avoid a recession (currently in the range of 2.25% – 2.50%).

Gold also reacts well to NFPs, registering a 0.8% increase to an intraday peak of $ 1717 an ounce.

The forecasts of IG

“We believe that, at the moment, the US economy is undergoing a phase of adjustment after the two consecutive hikes in interest rates of as much as 75 basis points. Furthermore, we think the Federal Reserve will begin to closely monitor the data on that job they may show further deterioration in the coming months even if in the next meeting the central bank could continue with the third hike by 75 basis points ”, the report reads.

Indeed, concludes IG, “we are sure that the Fed will continue to act aggressively on interest rates in the short term until inflation eases significantly ”.