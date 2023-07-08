NFP, US labor market cools down in June

The US job market has finally cooled off, or at least that’s what the lower-than-expected June Employment Report (NFP) suggests. Last month, the United States were created 209,000 jobs (excluding the agricultural sector), a number below economists’ expectations 240,000 seats. And well below the May issue, also revised by 339.000 a 306,000 units. The unemployment rate fell to 3,6% dal 3,7% of the previous month.

US indices fall after jobs report releases, with Dow Jones futures down nearly 90 points a share 33.823. In lieve calo also the S&P 500 (-0.10%) at 4,408 points. The yield of Treasury USA ten-year up 0.5% above the threshold 4%.

Slightly growing wages

The much observed by the Fed, Average hourly wages increased 12 cents (+0,4%) a $33.58, compared to a year ago, increased by 4.35%. The average working week increased by 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours. Labor force participation was equal to 62,6%0.8% off February 2020 levels, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many shadows in the June report on the world of work. Growing wages. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that, in the month of June, in the non-agricultural sectors, there was an increase of 209,000 new jobs, a figure lower than consensus expectations (+225k new jobs). The unemployment rate stands at 3.6% (expectations at 3.6%). The figures for the past few months have been sharply revised downwards (-110,000 total jobs compared to previous estimates). The labor force participation rate stood at 62.6% (still far from the February 2020 levels when it stood at 63.3%). Average wages rise by 0.4% m/m (consensus +0.3%). Wages were up 4.4% y/y (consensus +4.2%, prior month revised upwards +4.4% y/y).” Write in a note Philip DiodovichSenior Market Analyst Tue IG.

NFP, Data weak but not to change Fed’s mind for July

Job growth would have been even lighter without an increase in government jobs, which increased by 60,000, almost all from the state and local levels. Other sectors that showed strong gains were the healthcare (41,000), social assistance (24,000) e construction (23,000).

the sector ofhospitality and free timewhich have been the engine of job growth for the past three years, only added 21,000 jobs in the month on June. The sector has cooled significantly, showing only modest gains over the past three months. The retail sector lost 11,000 jobs in June, while transport and warehousing saw a decline of 7,000.

“It has been more than a year since the figures on non farm payrolls have not disappointed the market expectations.” According to Diodovich, “the data on the creation of new jobs were weak and lower than expected and as further confirmation we also had the strong downward revisions of the previous months which significantly lower the average of the last few months. Figures which, according to Diodovich, could make the FOMC members discuss whether to maintain the pause in the hike cycle. However, the growth in wages shows that we cannot let our guard down with respect to inflationary pressures.

“We believe these data on the US labor market are a first sign of a slowdown in the world of work, however, not enough to change the mind within the Federal Reserve’s operating commission to keep rates unchanged at the July 26 FOMC meeting. However, these weak macro numbers may increase the probability that the baseline scenario for the coming months is that of a single rate hike in July.” Concludes Philip Diodovich, IG.

