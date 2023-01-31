Home Business NFT, Premier League signs deal with fantasy football club Sorare
Business

NFT, Premier League signs deal with fantasy football club Sorare

by admin

Sorare, the $4.3 billion fantasy football firm, has signed a multi-year deal with the Premier League.

Sorare users will have at their disposal, free or for a fee, cards that reproduce the various players, different in terms of rarity and characteristics, form their own team, challenge each other and the results depend on the performance of the athletes in the real world. Like fantasy football, but with the addition of a thriving and profitable card trading.

Additionally, users will be able to purchase and use Premier League officially licensed NFTs (Non-fingible Tokens) under the unique multi-year deal.

The Paris and New York-based startup has 3 million users worldwide, allowing people to compete in five-a-side fantasy football matches. The chances of success are based on the real-time performance of the players on the pitch.

Sorare said it is also rolling out two new features in the game. These include the ability to compete against league-specific player cards and a “financial fair play” feature that prevents users from selecting all-star teams.

Sky News previously reported that the deal between the Premier League and the NFT firm was worth £30m. Sorare declined to disclose the exact settlement amount.

Values ​​of NFTs or non-fungible tokens have plummeted due to a decline in cryptocurrency prices known as the “cryptocurrency winter,” exacerbated in recent months by the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

See also  Dacia Jogger, the family seven-seater for everyone makes its debut

You may also like

Sustainability and driving pleasure for the Škoda Enyaq...

Mi car full body photos are crazy!Coupé body...

«Corrosion and lack of controls» are the causes...

ú˻һ廯ҵ jȥ꾻Ԥֳ700Ԫ_jҾŻ

Bitcoin +40% YTD, ma da hedge fund è...

After the festival, the first batch of new...

Mercedes obtains Level 3 autonomous driving certification in...

Cheap artifact!New iPad mini 7 exposure: processor/screen surprise

Italian agri-food exports break through 60 billion. But...

Annual net profit pre-earning 22 billion Ganfeng Lithium...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy