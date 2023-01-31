Sorare, the $4.3 billion fantasy football firm, has signed a multi-year deal with the Premier League.

Sorare users will have at their disposal, free or for a fee, cards that reproduce the various players, different in terms of rarity and characteristics, form their own team, challenge each other and the results depend on the performance of the athletes in the real world. Like fantasy football, but with the addition of a thriving and profitable card trading.

Additionally, users will be able to purchase and use Premier League officially licensed NFTs (Non-fingible Tokens) under the unique multi-year deal.

The Paris and New York-based startup has 3 million users worldwide, allowing people to compete in five-a-side fantasy football matches. The chances of success are based on the real-time performance of the players on the pitch.

Sorare said it is also rolling out two new features in the game. These include the ability to compete against league-specific player cards and a “financial fair play” feature that prevents users from selecting all-star teams.

Sky News previously reported that the deal between the Premier League and the NFT firm was worth £30m. Sorare declined to disclose the exact settlement amount.

Values ​​of NFTs or non-fungible tokens have plummeted due to a decline in cryptocurrency prices known as the “cryptocurrency winter,” exacerbated in recent months by the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.