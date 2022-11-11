Possible upside reversal for the stock Wow, listed on Euronext Paris since July 2021 and a global player in energy storage and electric mobility. Active in building the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, it develops technologies that enable the transition to clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet. It can be read in the article by Nicolò Volpatotechnical analyst of SIAT financial markets, according to which the stock is a candidate as an excellent small cap on which to invest with a medium / long term perspective.

Technical analysis

Analyzing the stock on a technical level, Volpato writes, “we note how prices are moving in a value clustrer considered very interesting support for a possible upside reversal, especially in the medium term. In these days, in fact, prices have again touched the absolute lows marked in July 2022, interrupting their bearish phase, lateralising to an accumulation phase and forming a potentially double bottom“.

From an algorithmic point of view, continues Volpato, “by analyzing the MACD-H momentum indicator and the relative strength oscillator RSI on a weekly chart, we can deduce that both show a positive divergence phase, which further supports the thesis of a possible and imminent reversal of the upward trend. A breakout of the 20-period daily EMA with a confirmed close above € 10.10, supported by a good increase in volumes, would be an excellent entry point, in order to reduce the risk on a very thin stock, whose increase in trading would lead to to a strong impulse of volatility. For this reason it is always important to consider the characteristics of the underlying in which one is investing. A further correction with a false downside breakout towards € 9.30 ″ is not excluded.

Fundamental analysis

On a financial level, writes Volpato, “Nhoa made a mark in the third quarter of 2022 record revenues of 100 million euros, thanks above all to the 28-fold growth in Energy Storage and the great growth of the Atlante electric vehicle charging network. In its financial report, the company announced that, by the end of 2022, it will reach Ebitda breakeven. The company multiples point to constant and progressive growth for the next few years “.

Carlalberto GuglielminottiCEO of the Nhoa Group, recently stated: “The continuous growth of the backlog and orders for Nhoa Energy, combined with a stable pipeline at 1 billion, promises an absolutely positive scenario for 2023 despite the macroeconomic context, mainly thanks to Energy Storage which is confirmed as the engine of the Group’s growth “.

Finally, concludes Volpato, “considering the scenario in which the company operates, which is one of the trends with the greatest current and potential growth for the future, Nhoa is a candidate as an excellent small cap on which to invest with a medium / long term. The analyst rating consensus estimates a minimum target price of the share of € 17.50 and an expected performance of 78%, all with a time horizon of one year ”.