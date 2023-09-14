Nicaragua’s GDP Grows 3.8% in First Semester, Led by Second Quarter Expansion

Nicaragua’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 3.8 percent in the first semester of this year, driven by a 4 percent increase in the second quarter, according to new data from the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN). The growth was primarily seen in sectors such as hotels and restaurants, electricity, construction, financial intermediation, transportation and communication, and commerce.

However, despite the positive growth, the economy has experienced a significant deceleration compared to the previous year. While the GDP grew by 7.5 percent in the same period last year, it only grew by 3.3 percent over the past 12 months.

In the agricultural sector, there were mixed figures. Agriculture grew by 2.1 percent in the second quarter, driven by increased value in coffee, bean, rice, corn, tobacco, and sesame crops. However, livestock activity declined by 0.4 percent due to decreases in cattle, swine, and poultry slaughter as well as lower milk production. Meanwhile, fishing and aquaculture decreased by 13.3 percent, primarily affected by a contraction in shrimp aquaculture.

The exploitation of mines and quarries grew by 2.8 percent in the second quarter, largely driven by increased extraction of gold, silver, sand, quarry stone, and other minerals. The manufacturing industry grew by 1.3 percent, with higher production of dairy products, beverages, tobacco, and non-metallic products, among others. However, there were negative effects on the production of meat, sugar, petroleum products, and textiles.

Government construction experienced a fall in the second quarter, particularly in buildings for public services and civil engineering works. Private construction, on the other hand, saw growth in all components, resulting in a 25.2 percent increase in private fixed investment.

Trade grew by 4.4 percent, driven by increased demand for wholesale and retail products. Consumption also expanded by 3.8 percent in the first semester, mainly driven by private consumption. The activity of hotels and restaurants recorded a significant variation of 22.6 percent, reflecting the growing tourism industry in Nicaragua.

Exports of goods and services decreased by 2.8 percent in the second quarter, offset by growth in the first three months. The decline in exports was worsened by an 8.2 percent increase in the cost of imports of goods and services.

Overall, while Nicaragua’s economy has experienced a slowdown, certain sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, trade, and private construction are showing signs of resilience and growth. The government remains optimistic about the economic outlook, in line with its expectations.

