Home » Nice weather: Majority for Swiss climate protection referendum
Business

Nice weather: Majority for Swiss climate protection referendum

by admin
Nice weather: Majority for Swiss climate protection referendum

Morning Briefing vom 19.06.2023

By 2050, Switzerland is to become climate-neutral. The special feature: Instead of prohibitions, the goal should be achieved with incentives. Apparently the Swiss government has learned something new.

Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:

Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

See also  For JP Morgan, cryptocurrencies have "hit rock bottom". The expectation for the Ethereum "merge" is growing

You may also like

Car2X: Green wave in Munich

Pernigotti wins the case: the “Pepitas” are imitations...

Breton: car incentives are not used to have...

Shen Peng, CEO of Shuidi Company, was elected...

Haefner sells a good 8% stake to Peter...

Flying taxis, the Archer-Stellantis project becomes operational. The...

Silver’s prospects are brightening

Consumers no longer spend too much to make...

Tourism, expected over 212 million visitors

OLG Oldenburg: It’s not that easy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy