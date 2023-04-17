Nickelig: Indonesia courts investors / Wobbly: New ideas for financing care

Morning Briefing vom 17.04.2023

Olaf Scholz wants to “catch up”. This also includes an EU free trade agreement with Indonesia. The auto industry is particularly interested in the country’s nickel deposits.

