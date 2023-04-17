Home » Nickelig: Indonesia courts investors / Wobbly: New ideas for financing care
Business

Nickelig: Indonesia courts investors / Wobbly: New ideas for financing care

by admin
Nickelig: Indonesia courts investors / Wobbly: New ideas for financing care

Morning Briefing vom 17.04.2023

Olaf Scholz wants to “catch up”. This also includes an EU free trade agreement with Indonesia. The auto industry is particularly interested in the country’s nickel deposits.

Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:

Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

See also  The three major U.S. stock indexes opened lower and moved higher, collectively closed up oil and gas, and anti-epidemic sectors were among the top gainers – yqqlm

You may also like

Japanese company will sell air car to individuals...

Robot Flexiv Rizon 4 massages with artificial intelligence

Treasuries: Mixed returns, quarterly banking season continues

Positive EU stock exchanges with a focus on...

Anger after pension increase grows – protests and...

Exor’s profit rises to 4.2 billion, the value...

Are German stocks suitable for an investment?

A decisive week for Tim: the offers for...

Exclusive farewell party in the style of a...

Piazza Affari opens higher, purchases on banks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy