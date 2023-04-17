Nickelig: Indonesia courts investors / Wobbly: New ideas for financing care

6
Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:
Morning Briefing vom 17.04.2023
Olaf Scholz wants to “catch up”. This also includes an EU free trade agreement with Indonesia. The auto industry is particularly interested in the country’s nickel deposits.
Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:
Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit
See also The three major U.S. stock indexes opened lower and moved higher, collectively closed up oil and gas, and anti-epidemic sectors were among the top gainers – yqqlm