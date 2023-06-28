NielsenIQ and GfK before billion dollar merger

The US market researcher NielsenIQ, which belongs to the financial investor Advent, initially withdrew its application to take over GfK in April because the EU Commission had expressed concerns during the talks and wanted to initiate an in-depth review of the merger, which could last up to four months. Competition watchdogs have compiled a list of 21 companies – competitors and financial investors – that could buy the “Consumer Panel” division. In industry circles it was said that only four or five of them were really interested.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

