Niger: agreement with Italy for the annual production of tomatoes

In Niger, tomato cultivation is still mainly seasonal. The aim of the authorities is to develop the irrigation of this vegetable crop to ensure the availability of the supply throughout the year.

In Niger, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Hassoumi Massoudou and the Italian Ambassador, Emilia Gatto, signed a three million euro financing agreement for the implementation of a tomato cultivation development project. This was reported by the Nigerien news agency Anp, specifying that the signing took place a few days ago.

This project entitled “Projet de Petite Irrigation Pour le Développement de la Production de la Tomate” (Ppi/Dpt) will be distributed in 4 municipalities in the regions of Tahoua and Maradi. It concretely consists in the development of 100 hectares of irrigated agricultural land with rational water management thanks to solar pumping systems.

Once completed, this initiative will, according to the authorities, ensure regular tomato production throughout the year in the regions concerned and increase the level of local supply to better meet the needs of the internal market.

The project also includes interventions in the transformation sector, the creation of added value and marketing to help local operators increase their income.

In Niger, tomatoes are grown on an area of ​​more than 11,000 hectares, mainly in the regions of Tahoua, Maradi and Niamey. In the country, the total production is estimated at more than 300,000 tons per year, according to official data. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Find out what the contribution of Italian companies can be to the development of the African agri-food industry by reading our focus: