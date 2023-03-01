Home Business Niger: website of the new headquarters of the Italian cooperation in Niamey active
The website of the new headquarters of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics) in Niamey, Niger is online. The same foreign branch made it known in one of the first posts on its Facebook page.

The Niamey office, announced last year by the director of the Agency Luca Maestripieri, during a visit to the African state, was officially established on February 1, 2023. In Niger, however, Italian cooperation had already been operating for some time under the jurisdiction of the Aics office in Ouagadougou , Burkina Faso. The Niamey office will now be directed by Fabio Minniti. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our issue on the action of international cooperation in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/il-dividendo-della-cooperazione

