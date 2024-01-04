Home » Nigeria: Abuja and Lagos ready to welcome International Cocoa and Chocolate Forum
Business

Nigeria: Abuja and Lagos ready to welcome International Cocoa and Chocolate Forum

by admin

The next International Cocoa and Chocolate Forum (ICCF) will be held between Abuja and Lagos, the most important cities in Nigeria, between 9 and 11 January. This was announced by the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (Nexim).

Cocoa is one of Nigeria’s major non-oil export commodities and during the pre-oil era this commodity was a major driver of foreign exchange earnings for the country. ICCF is International Cocoa Diplomacy’s premier platform for networking, partnerships, collaboration, ideas and cultural exchange, bilateral trade, opportunities, learning and forming new alliances. The Nigerian event will have as its main theme “Attributing value to cocoa in producing regions” and is organized in collaboration between Nexim bank and the Cocoa research institute of Nigeria (Crin). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the opportunities of the cocoa supply chain in Africa:

