The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, announced that the federal government has given the state provisional approval for the construction of the Auchi airport in the northern Edo senatorial district. The local media reported it.

The governor said his administration is working with aviation experts to finalize the investigation into the airport project and expressed his commitment to the development of a new airport in Auchi: “This is not a political project. Along the axis between Benin City and Abuja, more than 600 km long, there is no airport”.

According to the governor, from a transportation perspective, it makes “a lot of business sense” to have an airport in Edo North, where there are emerging businesses, particularly in the mining and academic areas. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

