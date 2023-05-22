Nigeria: Ppp for the construction of three new ports

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) of Nigeria has approved to dedicate a sum of 4.7 billion dollars for the development of new port projects in the states of Delta, Ondo and Lagos. This was announced by the Minister of Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, at the end of the FEC meeting chaired yesterday by outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The ports to be developed are the multifunctional port of Ondo in Ilaje, Snake Island in Lagos State and Burutu in the Delta.

The minister specified that the projects, which will be implemented through public-private partnership agreements (PPPs) at no cost to the federal government, will be financed by private companies and managed for 45 to 50 years. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

