Nigeria – Special summit of Ecowas countries on the situation in Niger after the coup

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Image: AFP

The states of the West African Economic Community (Ecowas) will discuss the situation after the coup d’état in Niger at a special summit on Thursday. Ahead of the meeting in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, the Nigerian Presidency stated that the Ecowas states “prefer a solution through diplomatic channels, by peaceful means, to any other solution.” The Federal Foreign Office’s Africa representative, Christoph Retzlaff, attended the meeting as an observer.

Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown at the end of July and the military took power. Ecowas had asked the military to reinstate the president by last Sunday evening and promised military intervention as a “last option”. The deadline passed without a military operation taking place.

