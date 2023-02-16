Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Lamata) Chief Executive Officer, Abimbola Akinajo, announced the commissioning of the Lagos Blue Line Rail Service train, a 13 km public.

Tests began on Monday at the Lagos Marina and will last two to three months, to allow Lagos residents to enjoy the free ride before full train operation begins in April. Akinajo said the test will be done three times a week over the next two months.

“The trial run is open for citizens of all walks of life to ride the train and experience its comfort. Market men and women, craftsmen, students, members of the media and other professionals are invited to enjoy the free train travel.

Lamata’s boss told the Daily Trust that the automatic processing unit could process 250 passengers a minute, adding that the schedule included a train position to run every three minutes: ‘For the first stage, the Blue Light train will be in capable of carrying 200,000 to 250,000 passengers per day Operations will take place every day from 5:30 to 23:00. The system is designed to run a train every three minutes.” [da Redazione InfoAfrica]

