Listen to the audio version of the article

Social gaps are increasing. The combination of energy shocks and rising prices will make life increasingly difficult for families who, although belonging to a middle class, will be able to pay all their monthly expenses with more difficulty. A small part of the population will continue not to suffer, the richest 20% that is not affected by the crisis.

The “social bomb” alarm is dealt with by the Assirm and Confindustria Intelect research dedicated to the economic conditions of families, carried out with 1,005 interviews with families throughout the country (the survey was carried out from 12 to 14 September 2022).

Dear-bills, electricity consumption is falling

The survey shows that the final consumer could be faced with the dramatic choice of what to pay as a priority: bills, food, rent. And in the background there could be a new “wave” of banking NPLs, with a consequent crisis of credit institutions.

THE SPENDING IN EXPENSES Loading…

The study captures a sentiment of concern and uncertainty about the future, transversal and rather homogeneous in the country. Speaking of the economic recovery, a third of the sample (33% of households) foresees that it will take place after 2024 and an equally large share does not feel able to express an assessment (36%). Only 16% imagine it in 2023, therefore families perceive a situation of persistent uncertainty.

Another key figure concerns the evolution of current expenses and household consumption: two thirds of the sample (66%) declare that over the last year, excluding mortgages or rents and bills, they have been higher or much higher than usual.