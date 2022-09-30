Home Business Nightmare sell off on Wall Street, September in deep red: Dow Jones -7.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq do even worse
Nightmare sell off on Wall Street, September in deep red: Dow Jones -7.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq do even worse

The sell nightmare on the markets does not seem to end. Yesterday on Wall Street the S&P 500 lost 2.1% to 3,640.47, capitulating to the new low of 2022; the Dow Jones lost more than 458 points, 1.54%, to 29,225.61, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.84% to 10,737.51.

The main US stock indices are preparing to end the week negative; the S&P 500 lost 1.4%, the Dow and Nasdaq both lost 1.2%.

Deep in the red for the entire month of September: the S&P 500 fell 7.9% and the Dow Jones suffered a fall of 7.2%.

Worse the Nasdaq, which is preparing to close the month with a collapse of 9.1%.

