Nike: revenues up 5% to 12.8 billion dollars

The multinational sportswear company Nike ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended May 31, 2023) with revenues of $12.8 billion. This marks a 5% increase over the prior year period and an 8% increase on a neutral currency basis.

Despite the increase in revenues, gross margin contracted by 140 basis points to 43.6%. Net income reached $1 billion, down 28% year-over-year. Similarly, earnings per share fell 27% to $0.66. Analyst forecasts, according to Refinitiv data, estimated earnings per share of $0.67 on revenues of $12.6 billion.

Overall, the fiscal year ended with revenues of $51.2 billion, marking a 10% increase over the prior year (+16% on a neutral currency basis). Net income was $5.1 billion, down 16%, and earnings per share were $3.23, down 14% from a year earlier.

