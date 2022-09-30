Home Business Nike, turnover for the first quarter of 2022 at 12.7 billion: + 4% on an annual basis
Business

Nike, turnover for the first quarter of 2022 at 12.7 billion: + 4% on an annual basis

Nike reported first quarter revenue of $ 12.7 billion, up 4% year-on-year. The total would have missed Street’s estimate of 12.27 billion, Benzinga Pro data.

Nike’s earnings per share were 93 cents in the first quarter, beating Street’s estimate of 92 cents per share.

The company recorded direct sales of $ 5.1 billion in the first quarter, up 16% year-on-year. The brand’s digital sales increased 16% year-on-year in the first quarter. Sales of the Converse brand in the first quarter were $ 643 million, up 2% year-on-year.

