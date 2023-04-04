Who is Nikita Pelizon, the winner of the Gf Vip 7 among Jehovah’s Witness parents, the attempted suicide and the Bible “always in hand”

Nikita Pelizon wins the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. The young influencer from Trieste thus undermines the other finalists Oriana Marzoli, Edoardo Tavassi, Micol Incorvaia, Sofia Giaele De Donà, Milena Miconi and Alberto De Pisis. For the people of the web, Nikita has always been on pole for victory. Now most Italians know her for her success, but not everyone knows the “behind the scenes” of her life. So let’s see who she is Nikita Pelizon.

That’s who Nikita Pelizon is, winner of Big Brother Vip 7

Born in Trieste on March 20, 1994, Nikita has been passionate about fashion since she was a child and started her modeling career at the age of 18. Nikita Pelizon begins on the catwalks of Milan, in 2012. The young woman from Trieste immediately makes herself noticed and her career takes her around the world, from China to Sweden, where she becomes the testimonial of the telephone company Three. Known to television audiences for being single a Temptation Island in the 2018 edition and the ex-girlfriend of Matteo Diamante a Ex on the BeachNikita also participated in Beijing Express con Helena Prestes.

Parents Jehovah’s Witnesses and adolescence anything but easy

Bible always in hand, never a birthday party or other occasions to spend time with friends outside of school. Strict rules and not very suitable for a child based on the religious beliefs of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Something was wrong when I was six. They told me that ours was the only religion. I grew up with the Bible in front of me. My parents are Jehovah’s Witnesses but very very practicing”.

A heavy family situation, which became even more complicated when his two older brothers, Jessica e Raffaelemoved away from home as soon as they were 18, precisely to escape from this oppressive religious climate. Nikita he told Alfonso Signorini that the most difficult period, the one in which he also thought about the suicideit was when she was sixteen: she was to marry her boyfriend, again for reasons related to religion, but suddenly she had a crisis of rejection and refused the marriage proposal.

“I had prepared the kit with things to ingest but now I’m glad I didn’t. Even if it wasn’t the only time I thought about it”. In addition to suicide, she Nikita also told of having also attempted to run away from home, at 16, but the police found her immediately and took her back to her parents. But the climate at home was unbearable, her mom and dad didn’t consider her like that at 18 she finds the courage to leave and she begins her new life.

