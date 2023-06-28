Nikkei bounces 2.02%, second-biggest gain this year

[Kyodo News Agency, June 28]The Tokyo stock market showed a general rise on the 28th, and the Nikkei rebounded sharply after 4 trading days. In the final session, it rose 655.66 points compared with yesterday, and closed at 33193.99 points, an increase of 2.02%, the second largest increase this year. As the stock index fell for 4 consecutive trading days as of yesterday, oversold stocks flooded into buying, and trading was active.

The Topix Index (TOPIX) rose 44.79 points, or 1.99%, to 2298.60 points. About 1.399 billion shares were traded throughout the day.

The Nikkei index has fallen by more than 1,000 points in the four trading days as of yesterday, and many parties have dominated since early trading. Firmer U.S. economic-related data released overnight also boosted investor confidence.

The lower yen/dollar exchange rate in the foreign exchange market is also positive, and large-cap stocks such as semiconductor-related companies are higher, pushing up the entire market. (over)

