Nikola, the founder sentenced to 4 years in prison

Trevor Milton found guilty of fraud

by Finance Editorial Staff

December 18, 2023

Trevor Milton, CEO of Nikola

Trevor Milton, founder of electric truck maker Nikola, was sentenced to four years in prison for fraud. Federal prosecutors in New York had asked for an 11-year sentence. Judge Edgardo Ramos’ sentence comes more than a year after the jury’s verdict, which found him guilty of lying to shareholders about many details of Nikola’s product and technology development. Milton resigned from Nikola in 2021.

Milton became a billionaire with the listing of Nikola via a Spac in June 2020. The company was considered among the most promising startups in the sector, valued at over $130 billion at its peak, before the fraud was reported by the company Hindenburg Research .

Nikola in 2021 agreed to pay $125 million to resolve civil charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company’s shares are now trading at less than $1, down from a peak above $60 in June 2020.

