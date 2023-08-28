Nils Glagau: But no money for intimate care startup Dr. Vivien Karl

First broadcast, first pitch, first deal: For the intimate care startup Dr. Vivien Karl went according to plan with “Die Höhle der Löwen”. That changed after the show.

No TV viewer expected this: The investment in the intimate care startup Dr. Vivien Karl, which the “Lion’s Cave” investor Nils Glagau fought against his colleagues on Monday in the TV start-up show, failed after the show. Founding scene found out about this from broadcaster circles.

When asked, the investor kept the reasons covered. “Dr. Vivien Karl really convinced me and I would have liked to have established a long-term partnership,” said Glagau. After the show was recorded (spring 2023), he and the two founders went into an “intensive exchange”. “Unfortunately, it turned out that we can’t find each other.”

The statement is surprising because the supposed deal was preceded by a lively exchange of blows between Nils Glagau and his competing “fellow lions” Dagmar Wöhrl and Tijen Onaran. “I’m your man!”, “If you want to go down a path with someone, then it’s me!” Glagau called out to the founders. What made your product so interesting for investors?

Care cream against vaginal dryness impresses the lions

With “Dr. Vivien Karl” the pharmacist Vivien Karl and her co-founder Julia Huhnholz presented a care cream against vaginal dryness. “In Germany alone, 14 million women suffer from intimate dryness. They are in pain, it burns, itches – whether they sit, stand or walk,” said Huhnholz, explaining the problem to the lions.

The founders promise their special intimate cream to moisturize the vaginal area again – and ensure long-lasting care. It mainly consists of almond oil and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. On top of that, the intimate cream is free from harmful paraffins and fragrances. The company from Berlin charges around 40 euros for a tube.

That the first batch of “Dr. According to the founders, “Vivien Karl” was “sold out after less than three months”, left an impression. First, new lioness Tijen Onaran spoke up: “As the intimate and sex officer of the show,” Onaran says literally, “I think it’s really great.” Together with Dagmar Wöhrl, she made an offer – 300,000 euros for 15 percent of the company shares. The “Dr. Vivien Karl” founders had previously asked for 200,000 euros for ten percent in their startup.

Nils Glagau was also convinced of their product. Above all, the desired sales expertise seemed to appeal to the founder of the pharmaceutical company Orthomol. “I’m a loyal, absolutely loyal fan of the pharmacy,” says Glagau, who also made an offer. Glagau offered to invest the 200,000 euros for 15 percent of the company shares. Ultimately, the “Dr. Vivien Karl” founders with Nils Glagau on an investment of over 200,000 euros for 12.5 percent.

Did the deal fail due to resistance from other shareholders?

When asked by the start-up scene, both sides did not want to comment on why the deal later burst. However, two scenarios are conceivable: First, the investment could have failed due to resistance from existing investors. As a glance at the commercial register shows, “Dr. Vivien Karl” has already involved 24 shareholders, including ex-Douglas boss Tina Müller. She holds almost one percent of the shares. The Ankerkraut founders Anne and Stefan Lemcke also hold around two percent of the startup. The fact that Nils Glagau should now receive 12.5 percent of the shares, even though he will join at a much later (and less risky) point in time, could have led to internal conflicts. Especially since Glagau only wanted to transfer a comparatively small amount of 200,000 euros. It wouldn’t be the first time a deal has failed.

Secondly, the reason for the cancellation could also lie with the founders themselves. It cannot be ruled out that Vivien Karl and Julia Huhnholz were not interested in a deal with a “Lion’s Den” investor from the start. Maybe they just wanted to use the show as a free marketing vehicle. In the past, this has mainly happened with startups that have already been successful in the market and have built up a strong brand. Whether this is due to “Dr. Vivien Karl” applies, however, is unclear. In any case, the long list of investors speaks for a higher degree of maturity.

