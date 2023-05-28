Home » Nina Moric hospitalized unrecognizable: “Darkest hour of life”
Nina Moric hospitalized unrecognizable: “Darkest hour of life”

Nina Moric hospitalized unrecognizable: “Darkest hour of life”

Nina Moric hospitalized, the social announcement: “Even in the darkest hour, a little faith goes a long way”

Nina Moric unrecognizable from the bed of hospital. After a long absence from public debate, television living rooms and gossip covers, the showgirl is back to showing herself to followers via Instagram. The images published a few days ago via the “stories” mode portray the Croatian model, visibly tried, lying on a hospital bed. She would indeed have been hospitalized due to health problems still few clear, he writes The newspaper. In particular, in the first photo you can only see her arm with the drip, while in the second Nina Moric is lying in bed wearing a gown and the drip inserted.

