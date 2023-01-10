Home Business Nine companies sold more than one million live pigs last year, and the scale of breeding increased. The concentration of the industry increased.
China Business News 2023-01-10 13:14:18

On the evening of January 9, companies such as Tiankang Biology, Jinxinnong, Zhengbang Technology and other companies released sales data for December 2022. So far, a total of 12 breeding companies have released sales briefings for the whole year of 2022. Among them, 9 companies’ live pig sales last year The volume exceeded one million heads. According to industry insiders, compared with small and medium-sized breeding entities, large-scale breeding enterprises sell their pigs on a regular basis, and the fluctuation of pig prices has little impact on their production and operation. Large-scale breeding enterprises pay more attention to the annual average price. As long as the annual average price is higher than the cost, the enterprise can obtain positive breeding profits.

On the evening of January 9, companies such as Tiankang Biology, Jinxinnong, Zhengbang Technology and other companies released sales data for December 2022. So far, a total of 12 breeding companies have released sales briefings for the whole year of 2022. Among them, 9 companies’ live pig sales last year The volume exceeded one million heads. According to industry insiders, compared with small and medium-sized breeding entities, large-scale breeding enterprises sell their pigs on a regular basis, and the fluctuation of pig prices has little impact on their production and operation. Large-scale breeding enterprises pay more attention to the annual average price. As long as the annual average price is higher than the cost, the enterprise can obtain positive breeding profits.

