A few days ago, the world-renowned fashion brand NineWest Jiuxi autumn and winter series of fashion blockbusters made a stunning appearance. The theme of this series of blockbusters is "Bard". The soft ironing material, smart and elegant color matching and unique design inject romance and vitality into the upcoming autumn and winter. The new autumn and winter shoes displayed in this blockbuster include high-heeled shoes, mid-heeled shoes, boots and other categories. The whole follows the modern genes of NineWest's Manhattan, and cleverly combines Chinese masterpieces, earth buildings and other highly oriental colors. The elements of the national style are integrated into it, which fully expresses the imagination of the bard and at the same time perfectly interprets the breathtaking creativity of NineWest as an advocate of artistic shoes. Screenshot of the bard of NINE WEST 2022 autumn and winter theme film "MY LADY PASSENGER" Bards from the Middle Ages in Europe traveled all over the world with their poetry. They were at home and chanted everywhere, only for the love of their hearts. This insistence on freedom and love is still the dream of many people today. The reporter learned from the NineWest China Operations Center that the choice of "Bard" as the design theme of the 2022 autumn and winter series is to take into account the post-epidemic era, when leaving and traveling are no longer free, how can you let yourself go? To this end, by incorporating African Neil masks, Middle Eastern Nagra drums, Australian boomerangs and other elements with extremely ethnic and regional characteristics into the design of high-heeled shoes, and cleverly using folds, tassel and other fashion elements to express the adventurous new attitude of fashion . Looking at the new products of NineWest's 2022 autumn and winter series, the most amazing thing is those ingenious designs. Neil heels, round drum heels, green waist heels, round heels… Just the heels, NineWest's designers have launched so many eye-catching heels, these heels together are Collection of artwork. NineWest Jiuxi square toe short boots women's 2022 autumn new round heel fashion boots stiletto ankle boots Take this pair of NineWest 2022 autumn new deep-mouthed round-toed high-heeled shoes as an example. The tough and retro square-toed shoe last is capable and stylish without picking your foot shape; the deep-mouth design can meet a variety of wear from autumn cool to winter. Matching needs; 7.5 cm slewing heel design brings light and stable support to your feet. It is worth mentioning that in this pair of shoes, the round heel and the square toe echo each other, forming a neat and unique sense of structure, which is pleasing to the eye and also shows a unique aura. NineWest Jiuxi high-heeled shoes women's 2022 autumn new tire leather stitching snakeskin pattern pointed shoes The same high-heeled shoes, this pair of NineWest Jiuxi autumn 2022 new tire leather stitching snakeskin pattern pointed high-heeled shoes are also remarkable in design. The patterned snake leather is spliced ​​with selected fetal cowhide, which is more three-dimensional and layered in the simplicity; the delicate and simple 99 track gold buckle and the modern pointed shoe last complement each other, outlining a glamorous and noble fashion texture. The best thing is that the brand's original green waist heel has injected the freehand and ethereal texture of Chinese painting into the original sharp pointed high heels, and the extravagance that can't be hidden after putting on your feet blows! NineWest Jiuxi short boots women's autumn 2022 new low-heeled pointed boots tassel round drum heel fashion boots When it comes to the design of NineWest's autumn and winter series, we have to mention the "round drum heel"! The Nagra drum originated from the Middle East was originally a musical instrument during celebrations. The designer designed a unique round drum heel shape by inverting the drum shape, which means integrating joy into the shoes and making every step of walking cheerful and light. For example, this pair of NineWest 2022 autumn and winter new pointed-toed tassel round drum heel fashion boots incorporates elements such as round drum heel and tassel on the basis of short boots, making the whole pair of shoes more distinctive and dynamic.

