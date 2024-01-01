Ningde City is making every effort to strengthen the new energy vehicle industry chain – Important News – Southeast Network Ningde Channel

Ningde City Strives to Strengthen New Energy Vehicle Industry Chain

Ningde City is making significant strides in enhancing its new energy vehicle industry chain. From January to November 2023, the city signed a total of 10 new energy vehicle industry projects, with a total contract value of 2.565 billion yuan.

During a press briefing on December 28, 2023, the authorities reported that SAIC Ningde base produced 300,600 complete vehicles (including approximately 92,500 KD parts), achieving an output value of 32.301 billion yuan from January to November 2023. This represents a 23% increase in production capacity and a 54% increase in output value year-on-year, which also drove the output value of industry chain enterprises to approximately 11 billion yuan.

Miao Lianhua, deputy director of the Municipal Commerce Bureau, explained that to promote the development of the new energy vehicle industry, the city established a special class for new energy vehicle industry work led by the deputy mayor of the municipal government. The special class continues to deepen the consultation mechanism for opening up and cooperation, regularly convening customs, taxation, and other departments to analyze and judge the domestic and foreign trade situation.

Furthermore, the city is strengthening its “one-game chess” investment promotion plan for industrial projects by focusing on the land use situation of the SAIC base and the land requirements of suppliers. The aim is to create an “industry map” of new energy vehicles and actively promote effective connection between local enterprises in Fu’an and the “chain master” enterprises of new energy vehicles.

The city is also concentrating on extending, replenishing, strengthening, and expanding the chain of the new energy vehicle industry by focusing on production service guarantee, expansion needs, and the introduction of new models. The goal is to strengthen tracking services and promote the implementation of key projects, including power battery assembly production lines and seat system production line expansion.

Looking forward, the Municipal Commerce Bureau aims to accelerate the electrification of key areas in the city, creating a good ecology for the use of new energy vehicles and providing good service guarantees. The focus will also be on promoting annual growth in production capacity and output value through precise investment promotion.

With these focused efforts and strategic initiatives, Ningde City is well-positioned to further strengthen its position in the new energy vehicle industry.

