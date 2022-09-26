Home Business Ningde Times, North China Creation and other 8 stocks received northbound funds to increase their holdings by more than 100 million yuan jqknews
Eight stocks including Ningde Times and North Huachuang received more than 100 million yuan in northbound capital

2022-09-26 09:43

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Que Fusheng

Securities Times Network

Que Fusheng

2022-09-26 09:43

Securities Times Network News, according to wind statistics, on September 23, a total of 575 stocks received northbound funds, which increased from the previous trading day. Calculated based on the number of shares held and the closing price of the day. Among the stocks that have increased their positions, 8 have increased their market value by more than 100 million yuan. , an increase of 0.37% month-on-month, and the market value of the increase is 254 million yuan; there are more shares of the North Huachuang, China Telecom, and Agricultural Bank of China.

From the perspective of institutional trends, Northbound funds increased their holdings of the top stocks by market value. In the past month, 13 institutions have been investigated by institutions. The more frequent institutional investigations include Jinshiyuan, BYD, and Muyuan. During the period, they were investigated by institutions 7 times and 3 times respectively. Times, 2 times; according to the number of institutional investigators, Luxshare Precision, Rongbai Technology, and Zhaoyi Innovation are more crowded.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    Eight stocks including Ningde Times and North Huachuang received more than 100 million yuan in northbound capital

    Que Fusheng

    2022-09-26

