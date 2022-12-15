Ningde Times signed a memorandum of cooperation with Huawei Terminal Co., Ltd.; Bilibili: Granted about 1.967 million restricted shares to 140 grantees; Ctrip Group: Net profit in the third quarter was 245 million yuan, a year-on-year turnaround丨Do morning paper

[CATL and Huawei Terminal Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of cooperation]

On December 14th, Ningde Times “Huawei terminal signed a memorandum of cooperation in Ningde, Fujian. According to the memorandum of cooperation, the two parties will actively discuss the Huawei smart car project to achieve complementary advantages and win-win cooperation. Huawei terminals will recommend Ningde Times as Huawei’s smart car” Car selection partner The first preferred partner for automotive power batteries. CATL will provide Huawei’s smart car project with high-quality automotive power battery products with market competitiveness to support Huawei’s smart car products to market faster and fully Guarantee the innovation and leadership of Huawei’s smart car products.

[Bilibili:Grantedapproximately1.967millionrestrictedsharesto140grantees]

Bilibili-W announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 15 that on December 14, 2022, the company granted a total of approximately 1,967,384 restricted stock units to 140 grantees in accordance with the 2018 share incentive plan, involving approximately 1,967,384 Class Z ordinary shares, accounting for approximately 0.63% of the total number of Class Z ordinary shares issued as of the date of this announcement, are subject to acceptance by the grantee. HK$188.80 per Class Z ordinary share.

[Star Mandarin intends to sell 14.7316 million shares globally, to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from December 15th to December 20th]

Star Mandarin announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the morning of December 15th that it plans to issue shares from December 15th to December 20th, 2022. It plans to sell 14.7316 million shares globally, of which Hong Kong sales account for 10%, and international sales account for 90%. There is a 15% over-allotment option; the offer price will not exceed HK$32.50 per offer share, and is currently expected to be no less than HK$25.50 per share. Dealings in the Shares are expected to commence on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange announced on December 9 that Xingkong Huawen Holdings Co., Ltd. passed the listing hearing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. CICC and China Securities International are joint sponsors.

Star Mandarin Holdings Co., Ltd. is the largest IP creator and operator of variety shows in China. The company also owns and operates one of the largest film IP libraries in China, and is also a leading creator and operator of music IP in China. Its variety IP includes “The Voice of China“.

[Ctrip Group: Net profit in the third quarter was 245 million yuan, turning losses into profits year-on-year]

Ctrip Group-S announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 15 that the net operating income in the third quarter of 2022 will be 6.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 29% and a month-on-month increase of 72%; 100 million yuan and a net profit of 43 million yuan in the previous quarter improved. Adjusted EBITDA was 1.4 billion yuan, an increase of 164% from 537 million yuan in the same period in 2021, and a 300% increase from 355 million yuan in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21% in the third quarter, compared to 10% in the same period in 2021 and 9% in the previous quarter. Overall net revenue increased by 29% year-on-year and 72% quarter-on-quarter, mainly driven by the strong recovery in China‘s domestic market and overseas markets.

In the third quarter, both domestic hotel and air ticket booking revenue achieved positive year-on-year growth, of which domestic hotel booking revenue increased by 25% year-on-year. The international business maintained a rapid recovery, and the overall air ticket bookings on the international platform increased by more than 100% year-on-year.

[my country successfully launched the Remote Sensing No. 36 satellite]

At 02:25 on December 15, 2022, Beijing time, my country successfully launched the Yaogan 36 satellite into space using the Long March 2D carrier rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The satellite entered the predetermined orbit smoothly, and the launch mission was a complete success. . This mission is the 455th flight of the Long March series of launch vehicles.

[my country’s first 8-meter-diameter main bearing for shield machine successfully developed]

The shield machine is a major piece of equipment for the national economy and infrastructure, carrying the heavy responsibility of crossing mountains and ridges and crossing rivers and seas. Recently, the 8-meter-diameter main bearing for super-large-diameter shield machines led by researcher Li Dianzhong and academician Li Yiyi of the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences was successfully developed. The bearing has a diameter of 8 meters and a weight of 41 tons. It is the first main bearing of a shield machine with the largest diameter and single weight manufactured in my country. The main bearing will be installed on a 16-meter shield machine for tunnel excavation project.

[Haichang Ocean Park: Signed a development license agreement for derivative products of “Havoc in Heaven” with Shanghai Yingyuan]

Haichang Ocean Park announced on December 14 that Shanghai Haichang Culture Development Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, recently signed a contract with Shanghai Yingyuan (Shanghai) Cultural Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Shanghai) on the development of derivatives of “Havoc in Heaven” License agreement. With the permission of Shanghai Yingyuan, the group designs, produces, promotes and sells licensed products containing the image and/or logo of the animated movie “Havoc in Heaven” in mainland China. The authorized products include ice cream, ice cream and ice cream ice products. The authorized time limit From February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024.

[Happy Home: Canned fruit products are currently in stable supply and are all sold in stock]

In a recent survey conducted by an organization, Happy Home said that the sales of e-commerce have increased significantly recently, partly because it coincides with the Double Twelve event, and because everyone pays attention to canned yellow peaches. The best-selling products are mainly canned yellow peaches. It also includes canned oranges and canned pears, etc. The main purchase areas are Beijing, Jiangsu, Henan and other places. Some canned fruits were temporarily out of stock online, and they have been replenished in time. The supply of canned fruits is currently stable, and they are all sold in stock. At present, the company’s production and transportation are relatively normal. With the gradual release of epidemic prevention and control, the wave of returning home is gradually emerging. It is expected that the flow of people during the Spring Festival this year will bring more market opportunities. On the one hand, the company guarantees the stable supply of products, and on the other hand, market personnel cooperate with dealers in product stacking, display, distribution and other marketing work.

