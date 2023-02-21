Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-02-21

A few days ago, the news that Ningde Times planned to launch a “rebate” plan for core strategic customers caused a wave of waves in the market. Ningde era, which has always had a strong voice, actively implements price reduction plans to car companies, which is very rare, causing market speculation whether it is a “price war”. In this regard, industry insiders said that due to the imminent overcapacity of batteries, the most important thing for battery companies is to bind orders from vehicle companies. Ningde era’s flexible price reduction and promotion plan is conducive to binding customers.

“Ningwang” may push the “rebate” plan lithium battery leader: to make profits downstream丨Industry outlets