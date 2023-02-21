Home Business “Ningwang” may push the “rebate” plan lithium battery leader: to make profits downstream丨Industry outlets
“Ningwang” may push the “rebate” plan lithium battery leader: to make profits downstream丨Industry outlets

“Ningwang” may push the “rebate” plan lithium battery leader: to make profits downstream丨Industry outlets

China Business News 2023-02-21 15:06:11

A few days ago, the news that Ningde Times planned to launch a “rebate” plan for core strategic customers caused a wave of waves in the market. Ningde era, which has always had a strong voice, actively implements price reduction plans to car companies, which is very rare, causing market speculation whether it is a “price war”. In this regard, industry insiders said that due to the imminent overcapacity of batteries, the most important thing for battery companies is to bind orders from vehicle companies. Ningde era’s flexible price reduction and promotion plan is conducive to binding customers.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

