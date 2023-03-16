Nintendo: Switch 2 will give players new surprises and new ways to play

Roughly speaking, it has been 7 years since the Nintendo Switch console was released. It is true that Nintendo has updated Switch OLED, Switch Lite, etc. during this period, but none of them are real replacement products.

In a media exchange a few days ago, Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America, was asked what he thought of the next generation of products.

He admitted that he can’t say too much and needs to be cautious. But emphasize that what we have been paying attention to is how to surprise and delight players, and how to introduce new and unique gameplay.

Speaking of this, many people think of Wii and Wii U. After the Wii had just achieved great success because of the somatosensory gameplay, the Wii U suddenly returned to the form of a GamePad tablet. Although Wii U proved to be a failed product in the end, it is enough to reflect Nintendo’s insistence on getting out of the comfort zone and bringing freshness to users.

Judging from the current revelations, Switch 2 or Super Switch is expected to have some upgrades in the underlying hardware and gameplay, including support for 4K TV output.

However, for the current Switch, Doug Bowser also believes that the game has a lot of content and still maintains confidence in its vitality, but I am afraid that “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)” released on May 12 will It is the last masterpiece of this platform.