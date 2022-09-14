As a masterpiece of Nintendo’s first-party game, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” can be said that everyone knows it. Since its release with the Switch in 2017, this game has been rated as a new generation of “God work” by many players. Many consumers even bought Switch for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

After a bounce in March this year, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was officially announced today.

At tonight’s Nintendo face-to-face meeting, Ren announced,“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” sequel officially announced the game name: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” (provisional translation: Tears of the Kingdom), will be officially released on May 12, 2023.At the same time, the official also announced the main visual map of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” and the cover of the Switch cassette.

In June last year, Nintendo held a press conference at the E3 game show. At that time, Nintendo announced that the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” will be released in 2022 and land on the Switch platform.

It is understood that “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is an open-world action-adventure game jointly developed by Nintendo’s planning and production headquarters and its subsidiary Monolith Soft.Released by Nintendo on March 3, 2017, it is the 15th mainline work in the “Legend of Zelda” series.