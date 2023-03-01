Home Business NIO delivered 12,157 new cars in February, an increase of 98.3% year-on-year
NIO delivered 12,157 new cars in February, an increase of 98.3% year-on-year

by admin

2023-03-01

Caijing.com Automotive News On March 1, Weilai announced the delivery volume in February 2023, delivering 12,157 new cars, a month-on-month increase of 42.9% and a year-on-year increase of 98.3%. Among them, 5,037 high-end smart electric SUVs and 7,120 high-end smart electric cars were delivered. .From January to February 2023, NIO delivered a total of 20,663 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 30.9%. A total of 310,219 NIO new cars have been delivered.

On February 21, Weilai announced the construction target of battery swap stations in 2023, increasing from the original plan of 400 new stations to 1,000 new stations. In 2023, more than 2,300 battery swap stations will be built; of which, about 400 are high-speed swap stations , will speed up the layout of 9 vertical and 9 horizontal high-speed power swap networks in 19 large urban agglomerations; about 600 of them will be urban power swap stations.

