Chinese electric vehicle company NIO presented its ET7, EL7 and ET5 models for sale in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden at a European launch event in Berlin. This expansion follows the company’s entry into the Norwegian market last year.

The NIO ET7, a high-performance flagship sedan, is now available for order in these four countries, with deliveries scheduled for October 16. NIO has also confirmed that pre-orders are open for the EL7 model, a medium to large-sized smart electric SUV, and for the ET5 model, a medium-sized smart electric sedan, with deliveries starting in January and March 2023 respectively.