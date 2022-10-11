Home Business NIO targets four European markets with the launch of three electric vehicles
Chinese electric vehicle company NIO presented its ET7, EL7 and ET5 models for sale in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden at a European launch event in Berlin. This expansion follows the company’s entry into the Norwegian market last year.

The NIO ET7, a high-performance flagship sedan, is now available for order in these four countries, with deliveries scheduled for October 16. NIO has also confirmed that pre-orders are open for the EL7 model, a medium to large-sized smart electric SUV, and for the ET5 model, a medium-sized smart electric sedan, with deliveries starting in January and March 2023 respectively.

