Strong sales on NIO, the Chinese electric car giant rival to Tesla, which collapses on the Hong Kong stock exchange by more than 10%, after the 8% plunge suffered on Wall Street.

Weighing on the prices is the decision of the group active in the EV (electric vehicle) market to cut the estimates on the deliveries of its cars, due to the problems affecting its supply chain, caused by the boom in Covid infections in China.

NIO now expects to deliver between 38,500 and 39,500 vehicles, down from initial projections of deliveries of between 43,000 and 48,000 units.