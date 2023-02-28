Listen to the audio version of the article

At Nissan they have decided to significantly accelerate the already announced 2030 electrification strategy. In particular, the Yokohama-based company has modified the Nissan Ambition 2030 plan to give rise to a greater number of new model launches: by the end of the decade, in fact, 27 electrified new products will be introduced on the global market, both battery-powered and equipped with Nissan’s proprietary e-Power system, four more than planned. In particular, only electric cars will be 19, compared to the 15 announced by the plan.

Europe is becoming more and more central

With the new launches, the electrification mix of Nissan and Infiniti brand sales for 2030 will rise from 50% to 55%, with the expected increase linked to an acceleration for the European market. In fact, in Europe the weight of electrified cars will pass from 75% to 98% by 2026, guaranteed by an increasingly close synergy with Renault, while in Japan it will increase from 55% to 58%. In China, however, it will drop from 40% to 35%. Nothing changes, however, for the United States, where 40% of volumes with only battery-powered cars is still expected by 2030.

A different strategy depending on the markets

Cars aside, Nissan will also intensify efforts on both assistance and services as well as enhancing the Connected Car Service strategy to enrich the offer of on-demand content. The will of the Japanese brand is above all to make its electric and hybrid vehicles increasingly widespread and accessible, working on the one hand on the redefinition of production processes that allow both to lower costs and increase volumes, on the other of a range of models capable of responding to the specific needs of the markets.