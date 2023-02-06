Home Business Nissan and Renault unveil new alliance: 15% cross share
Nissan and Renault unveil new alliance: 15% cross share

Renault presents the new alliance with Nissan, already communicated to the market on 30 January, with a 15% cross-shareholding between the two partners. The board of directors gave the green light to the operation, also announcing joint projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

The presentation of the alliance was launched in London during a press conference in which it was confirmed that the French group will drop from 43% to 15% in the Japanese partner, which in turn will continue to have a 15% stake.

After underlining that “the industrial projects between the two groups continue” and will be able to generate “hundreds of millions of euros in profits for the two companies and even billions”, the managing director Luca De Meo stated that “if the things will go very well, the relevance of these projects has so far been underestimated.

