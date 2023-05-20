Home » Nissan Arya, unique experience in comfort and safety
Business

by admin
The Ariya is Nissan’s first all-electric crossover coupe, combining design, technology, comfort and safety to deliver a unique driving experience.

Featuring Nissan’s state-of-the-art connectivity systems, That’s it offers exclusive features such as e-Pedal Step, which allows you to accelerate and decelerate using a single pedal, and e-4ORCE 4WD, an all-wheel drive system developed for Nissan’s electrified motors. Furthermore, Ariya is equipped with the sophisticated driver assistance system ProPILOT with Navi-link.

Interact with the car remotely – with the app or voice assistant – or from the driver’s seat – with physical or voice commands – it’s easy and intuitive and allows you to access information on the status of the car and travel parameters or activate functions and on-board devices.

