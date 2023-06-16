Nissan chooses MIMO for Formula E debut

Nissan brings Formula E to the MIMO – Milan Monza Motor Show – together with the new range of electrified crossovers, on display and on track from 16 to 18 June.

For Nissan, the MIMO it is the ideal context for presenting the activities related to electric single-seaters. For this reason, in this year’s edition, Nissan – the only Formula E brand present at the event – presents a preview of the Formula E Lab, an exclusive space where you can experience the pleasure of EV driving, in view of the double E-Prix appointment of Rome scheduled for 15 and 16 July.

It is a real hub, where motorsport enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique experience with an exhibition area, race simulator and space dedicated to fans with Nissan Booster, the innovative digital platform that allows you to experience the excitement of Formula E in a Web 3 environment designed to engage the online community.

From the Formula E track to the road with the Nissan Ariya, the first 100% electric crossover that ushered in the new electrified era of the Japanese manufacturer. The Ariya represents the ultimate expression of Nissan know-how in electric mobility technologies, combined with crossover heritage to offer its customers a driving experience that is refined, comfortable, exciting and safe.

Subscribe to the newsletter

