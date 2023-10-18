Nissan Hyper Tourer, electric van with solid state batteries. Reality or storytelling?

Listen to the audio version of the article

Reality or ambition? The Nissan Hyper Tourer is preparing to debut at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show with a series of previews to try to attract the spotlight of the world press. According to the Japanese manufacturer, the new MPV will be equipped with completely autonomous driving but above all with solid state batteries without however providing any details on power and autonomy. Added to this is the premium positioning, again according to the brand’s communication department within the Alliance, thanks to a series of details such as the creation of the interiors designed to bring the maximum expression of Japanese hospitality (omotenashi) onto four wheels .

Taking it for granted that it is very complex for a generalist car brand to aim for a premium clientele, even more so if it has been decided to ditch the Infiniti brand (with qualities and customers in the premium range), the Nissan Hyper Tourer seems like an exercise in style successful in targeting the luxury MPV segment currently dominated by brands such as Mercedes and the recent Lexus LM. Added to this is the “passion” for wow ads, for example the self-driving slippers of 2018, and at the same time some difficulty in facing the challenges of the electric transition. The perfect example? The Nissan Leaf, which went from being the best-selling electric car in the world five years ago to no longer being produced is among the top ten. And it should not be forgotten that way back in 2012, the then CEO, Carlos Goshn, later arrested in Japan, stated that by 2020, most Nissans would be equipped with fully autonomous driving. We haven’t seen them

Battery Pack on four wheels

While Nissan has not revealed any technical details of the Hyper Tourer concept, what is known is that it will be equipped with V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) technology. Translated? The car can become a real power bank on four wheels, supplying energy externally. When getting on board, however, the front seats can rotate completely on their axis. The car’s navigation system and audio system can be operated by all people on board, rear seat passengers can do so via a wearable display. Furthermore, an artificial intelligence system can monitor passengers’ biometric signs, including brain waves, heart rate, breathing and sweating, and automatically adjust the car’s interior lighting and select the best music to ensure maximum travel comfort for everyone.