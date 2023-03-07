Listen to the audio version of the article

S&P Global cut the rating to BB+, at junk level, for the Japanese car manufacturer Nissan, Renault’s partner for more than twenty years in a renewed Alliance that includes Mitsubishi. The rating agency defined a strong recovery in profitability and sales as “improbable”. The downgrade – by one notch – came after Nissan’s quarterly net income fell short of analysts’ expectations. The outlook for the Japanese automaker is stable, S&P added, as profitability is gradually improving and the company is conservative in its financial planning.

The agency estimates that Nissan’s earnings will remain weaker than previously assumed given the prospect of another challenging year in 2023. At the end of March, a year ends for which the Yokohama-based house forecasts an operating profit of 360 billion yen (2.5 billion euros) after two years of losses. However, S&P expects Nissan’s profitability to be lower than that of its rivals, with an EBITDA margin expected to fly low, no more than 4.5%-5.5% over the next two years. Downward forecasts also for sales which – according to the agency – should reach between 3.6 and 3.7 million units in the next financial year (also due to the shortage of microprocessors, albeit in an attenuation phase), less than the 5, 4 million estimated by the builder.

Admittedly, a weaker yen in late 2022 helped improve the accounts despite production headwinds hurting all of industry, but that advantage is fading now with prospects for the currency strengthening. Nissan’s profitability will continue to lag behind its competitors for the next one to two years, S&P added.

What does a “junk” rating mean? The Japanese house will have to pay higher costs to issue foreign currency bonds. While the company issued a sustainable yen bond in January, it last issued dollar and euro bonds in 2020. The price of the 2027 dollar bond fell 0.2 cents to 91.1 cents on Tuesday . And it’s down about 3 yen since early February. Junk-rated Japanese bond issuers include SoftBank and Rakuten, which are rated BB+ and BB by S&P, respectively.

S&P Global also said it will consider upgrading its rating if, over the next 12 to 18 months, Nissan can significantly improve sales and grow cash flow. But its rating could be downgraded, the agency said, if operating cash flow turns negative over the long term, or the company’s financial basis is affected by major strategic investments, or if its market positioning is further scaled back. in North America or China.