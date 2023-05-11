Home » Nissan: operating profit guidance beyond expectations
Nissan: operating profit guidance beyond expectations

Nissan: operating profit guidance beyond expectations

Nissan Motor expects operating profit for the current fiscal year to exceed analyst expectations, thanks to cost controls and production expansion, supported by improved supplies of semiconductor vehicles.

Operating profit is forecast at ¥520 billion ($3.9 billion) for the period to March 2024, up from the average estimate of ¥402.8 billion. Revenue is expected to come in at ¥12.4 trillion, above the ¥11.2 trillion market expectations.

Three years ago, Nissan embarked on a cost-cutting plan and shifted its focus to making more money per car sold, abandoning the high-volume strategy promoted by former chairman Carlos Ghosn. The question now is whether the automaker will be able to expand production and profitability by launching new electric vehicles, especially for customers in China and the United States.

For the fiscal year ending in March, operating profit was ¥377 billion on sales of ¥10.6 trillion, in line with company and analyst estimates.

In FY23-24, Nissan aims to produce 4 million units, in line with its current sales target. However, this target falls short of the company’s goal of reaching 80 percent of its production capacity of 5.4 million units. The company also fell short of its 5% operating margin target for the just-concluded fiscal year. Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida expects to announce a new medium-term growth plan later this year.

