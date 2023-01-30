Listen to the audio version of the article

Months of negotiations should have given birth to the long-awaited agreement between Renault and Nissan. After more than twenty years, the balance of power and share crossings change. The Japanese group confirmed in a statement that Renault will reduce its stake to 15% against the current 43.4%, to put the two automakers on an equal footing after months of complex negotiations. Renault will transfer 28.4% of its Nissan shares to a French trust. For its part, the Japanese group will invest in Ampere, the future electricity pole of its French partner, to become a “strategic shareholder”, he explained, without however quantifying this commitment for the moment. To date, the Japanese house controls 15% of its partner but does not have voting rights due to French regulations.

de Meo’s strategy

Renault CEO Luca de Meo is restructuring the group with the goal of doubling profits by 2030 and wants to divide the business into five separate parts (endothermic engines with the Horse project, EV and software with Ampere, Lusso and racing with the Alpine brand , Services and Circular Economy). Renault intends to share half of the production of combustion engines with the Chinese group Geely (Horse project), owner of the Volvo brands. Polestar and Lotus as well as second shareholder in Mercedes-Benz with just under 10%.

Official announcement on February 6th

The deal is being finalized and remains subject to approval by the companies’ boards of directors. An official announcement event is tentatively scheduled for February 6 in London. The talks nearly collapsed at the end of last year due to some critical points on intellectual property (the Japanese demanded its protection regarding Renault’s partnership with the Chinese Geely on internal combustion engines) and disagreements on the valuation of Ampere , according to some sources.

Renault’s recent stock market rally

“A downsized capital structure should help maintain synergies and open up strategic opportunities on both sides,” Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said in a statement. “Renault has resisted pressure to sell at current levels and is now able to better allocate excess capital to growth and shareholders.” Renault is in the red in Paris after rallying more than 30% since October when news of the possible deal leaked, while Nissan contained losses in Tokyo (-0.68%) and with ups and downs since October is in negative by 3 percent.

Agreement born in 1999

The agreement between the two manufacturers dates back to 1999, when the Japanese company was on the verge of bankruptcy and the then managing director Carlos Ghosn, then overwhelmed by a scandal and accused of corruption and embezzlement, was sent to Japan to drive the review process, by acquiring 43% of the share capital of Nissan.